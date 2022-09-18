Live updates
8:56pm
8:38pm
8:33pm
8:03pm
World leaders gather at Buckingham Palace ahead of Queen's funeral.
Anthony Albanese has joined world leaders at Buckingham Palace in an event with King Charles before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
The prime minister met with the new king along with his counterparts from the 14 commonwealth realms. He also met with British prime minister Liz Truss in Kent on Saturday, where they spoke about national security in the Indo-Pacific.
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have also touched down in London, where they were among thousands of mourners who paid their respects at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.
Ahead of the Queen's state funeral, the Queen Consort has remembered her mother-in-law as a woman passionate about family and her horses with a wonderful sense of humour.
Speaking during a televised tribute, Camilla said the Queen had a clear demarcation between her public duties and private life and her summer breaks at Balmoral in Scotland were a moment for "her enjoyment".
She also recalled a moment from her wedding day on April 9 2005, saying, "I remember coming from here, Clarence House, (to) go to Windsor the day I got married when I probably wasn't firing on all cylinders, quite nervous and, for some unknown reason, I put on a pair of shoes and one had an inch heel and one had a two-inch heel.
"So, I mean talk about hop-a-long and there's nothing I could do. I was halfway down in the car before I realised and you know, she - she could see and laughed about it and said, 'look I'm terribly sorry' and she did, you know, she had a good sense of humour."
A national minute's silence was held at 8pm local time following Camilla's tribute.
The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday at 8pm AEST.
- With AAP.
Parliament needs 'cultural shift' not code.
Plans for a code of conduct for federal parliamentarians and their staff are under way but experts say tackling gender inequality requires further action.
Parliamentary department heads, human rights advocates and legal experts will give evidence at the first public hearing for a committee examining the code of conduct proposal today.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese committed to implementing a code of conduct following recommendations in the landmark review of parliamentary workplace culture by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins. But gender policy expert Sonia Palmieri said improving standards would require more than a code determining what is and isn't appropriate behaviour.
"It will require a significant cultural shift in the way we value and legitimise the contribution of women and other marginalised people in the process and outputs of all parliamentary work," she said in her submission.
Dr Palmieri proposed parliament establish a "gender sensitivity audit" of its three main functions in representation, law making and oversight.
The heads of four departments which make up the parliament - budget office, parliamentary services, Senate and House of Representatives - said a code of conduct would provide greater certainty to address unacceptable behaviour by parliamentarians and their staff.
"Such codes could be supported by examples of what might or might not be considered unacceptable behaviour, which might include rudeness, bullying and harassment, as well as unreasonable requests made of our staff," the submission said.
- With AAP.
Oscars apologise to Native American actor Sacheen Littlefeather.
The Academy Museum has held an event to honour Native American actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, 50 years after she was booed off stage at the Oscars.
Littlefeather took to the stage in a traditional buckskin dress at the 1973 ceremony to decline an Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, launching into a speech about the film industry's mistreatment of Native Americans. She was booed off the stage after 60 seconds for the remarks, which drew attention to an Indigenous people's protest at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, and professionally boycotted by the film industry for decades.
Littlefeather, now 75, was met with thunderous applause on Saturday, as she took the stage to reflect on her protest at an event in her honour at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
"Well, I made it. It took 50 years," she said.
Saturday's program included the reading of an apology letter to Littlefeather for her treatment by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
"As you stood on the Oscars stage in 1973 to not accept the Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, in recognition of the misrepresentation and mistreatment of Native American people by the film industry, you made a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the necessity of respect and the importance of human dignity," the letter says.
She responded: "I am accepting this apology not only for me alone, but an acknowledgement not only for me, but all of our (Native American) nation. Our nation needs to hear this apology."
- With AAP.
Conflicted after the Queen's death? You're not alone.
Today, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest.
But mourning the Queen is not a simple affair; torn between admiring a woman who did her job dutifully for 70 years, while also living a privileged and comfortable existence with money that has a long history of colonisation and oppression.
For some, she is a grandmother figure. To others, she is an oppressor. And those who have felt sadness may wonder why on earth they are grieving a woman they've never met.
In this episode, we look at the complicated process of mourning Queen Elizabeth.
Feature Image: Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Frazer Harrison/Getty/BBC.