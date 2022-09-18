By Brielle Burns

Anthony Albanese has joined world leaders at Buckingham Palace in an event with King Charles before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The prime minister met with the new king along with his counterparts from the 14 commonwealth realms. He also met with British prime minister Liz Truss in Kent on Saturday, where they spoke about national security in the Indo-Pacific.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have also touched down in London, where they were among thousands of mourners who paid their respects at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.

Ahead of the Queen's state funeral, the Queen Consort has remembered her mother-in-law as a woman passionate about family and her horses with a wonderful sense of humour.

Speaking during a televised tribute, Camilla said the Queen had a clear demarcation between her public duties and private life and her summer breaks at Balmoral in Scotland were a moment for "her enjoyment".

She also recalled a moment from her wedding day on April 9 2005, saying, "I remember coming from here, Clarence House, (to) go to Windsor the day I got married when I probably wasn't firing on all cylinders, quite nervous and, for some unknown reason, I put on a pair of shoes and one had an inch heel and one had a two-inch heel.

"So, I mean talk about hop-a-long and there's nothing I could do. I was halfway down in the car before I realised and you know, she - she could see and laughed about it and said, 'look I'm terribly sorry' and she did, you know, she had a good sense of humour."

A national minute's silence was held at 8pm local time following Camilla's tribute.

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday at 8pm AEST.

- With AAP.