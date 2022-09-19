From sentimental gestures to public criticism: The conversations surrounding the Queen’s funeral.

Live updates
11:54am
11:03am
10:51am
9:48am
Latest posts
Amid the funeral, here are some of the public criticisms taking place.
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is an iconic moment in history. But it's also an event that the republic movement is bringing into question.
According to multiple reports, the state funeral is anticipated to cost more than £10.1 million. Exactly where the money will come from is still unclear, though it's expected it will be funded to some degree by the taxpayer.
Money aside, there are wider conversations about Britain's long colonial history.
To hear more of this perspective, you can read this opinion piece by Jessie Stephens – OPINION: Make no mistake, what we're watching tonight is propaganda.
The complicated legacy behind the Queen’s crown.
For those watching the funeral, the Queen’s crown has featured heavily in the service – placed on top of Her Majesty’s coffin.
The Imperial State Crown sparkles with nearly 3,000 stones – including 2,868 diamonds, 273 pearls, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, and five rubies. It’s one of the most recognisable pieces within the Crown Jewels.
One of the stones is the 317-carat Cullinan II diamond, mined in South Africa in 1905 when the nation was a British colony. The main stone – the 530.2-carat Cullinan I diamond, also called the Star of Africa – rests at the top of the monarch’s sceptre.
There have previously been calls for the precious stones to be returned to their country of origin, as a sign to acknowledge the impact of colonialism.
The most moving moments from the Queen’s funeral.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, gave a sermon at the funeral that had some attendees visibly moved.
He recalled how the Queen famously declared aged 21 that her whole life would be dedicated to serving the nation and Commonwealth.
"Few leaders receive the outpouring of love that we have seen."
He then gave a nod to King Charles, saying: "Her Late Majesty’s example was not set through her position or her ambition, but through whom she followed. I know His Majesty shares the same faith and hope in Jesus Christ as his mother; the same sense of service and duty."
Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton) chose to wear the late Queen Elizabeth’s precious Four Row Japanese Choker to her funeral. The necklace was gifted to Kate by the Queen in 2017, and was previously worn by Kate for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral and at the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary.
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss also gave a reading, along with a few other dignitaries. Religion underpinned the majority of the service, given Queen Elizabeth II was the head of the Church of England.
Throughout the service, Meghan Markle was seen holding her husband Prince Harry's hand.
It was noted during the BBC commentary of the funeral that the wreath placed on top of Queen Elizabeth's coffins contains flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.
Meghan Markle arrives at the Queen's funeral.
Meghan Markle has arrived at the Queen's funeral, as proceedings get underway.
World leaders and VIPs arrive at the Queen’s funeral.
Around 2000 people, including royalty and world leaders, have gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on September 8.
Among them are 500 world leaders, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, and Wang Qishan, the Vice President of China.
This morning in London I will attend the state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Audiences around the world watch the procession, which will be broadcast live on the ABC. pic.twitter.com/88mcNhebYj— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 19, 2022
Queen Margrethe of Denmark and her son, Crown Prince Frederik and Australian-born Crown Princess Mary are also there, along with Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene.
The royal family, including the Queen's four children and eight grandchildren are in attendance, along with her great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Notable Aussies are also in attendance, with Dylan Alcott invited to be part of Anthony Albanese's guest list. Founder of Sober in the Country Shanna Whan and Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Buamann AM (an Aboriginal elder/artist/activist) are also at Westminster Abbey.
Here’s what we can expect from the Queen’s funeral.
Millions of people around the world are watching Britain’s longest reigning monarch - and the only one most of us have ever known - be farewelled in a state funeral.
In Britain, 125 cinemas are screening the funeral, which is also being televised in countries around the world.
The official funeral service begins at 8pm on ABC News and ABC TV.
The funeral will also be broadcasted on ABC Radio for those who prefer to listen in. Channel Nine and Seven will also begin broadcasting the funeral from 7pm.
If you don’t want to watch on TV, the funeral is also available to watch on The Royal Family’s YouTube channel.
Some quick points:
At 7:45pm AEST, the Queen’s coffin will make the eight-minute journey from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, accompanied by 142 members of the Royal Navy. King Charles and members of the royal family will follow.
By 8pm our time, the funeral service will begin. Then at 9:15pm, the Queen's coffin will begin its final journey through London, travelling in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. The King and senior royals will walk behind the coffin.
The Queen will then be buried with her late husband, Prince Philip in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
For a full rundown of what you can expect, you can read this explainer piece: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is tonight. Here's what you need to know.
Feature Image: Getty.