From sentimental gestures to public criticism: The conversations surrounding the Queen’s funeral.

By Isabella Ross

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is an iconic moment in history. But it's also an event that the republic movement is bringing into question.

According to multiple reports, the state funeral is anticipated to cost more than £10.1 million. Exactly where the money will come from is still unclear, though it's expected it will be funded to some degree by the taxpayer.

Money aside, there are wider conversations about Britain's long colonial history.

