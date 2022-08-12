By Brielle Burns

Here are the top five stories you need to know this Friday morning.

Warning: This post deals with suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

1. Four children taken from Queensland home.

Police have issued an amber alert after four children were taken from a Queensland property.

The children, aged three, four, seven and eight, were taken by a man from The Leap, north of Mackay, around 11.30am yesterday, and may be at "significant risk", police said.

The man involved in the incident, 28-year-old Joshua Carter, was seen leaving the property with the children in a white Nissan Patrol four-wheel drive.

He was described as having a solid build, a shaven head and a bushy beard with multiple tattoos, including Batman "Joker" themed face tattoos.

Police issued an amber alert for public assistance last night, a move reserved for time-critical situations involving abducted or missing children at high risk.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call 131 564.

2. Tributes flow for footy coach and father-of-two Paul Green.

The rugby league world is mourning premiership-winning NRL coach Paul Green, following his sudden death at the age of 49.

The father-of-two was found dead at his Brisbane home on Thursday morning after taking his own life.

"We have lost a devoted husband, loving father and wonderful brother and son," Green's family said in a statement on Thursday.

"We cannot find the words that would come close to expressing our feelings, however we would like to extend our thanks to those who have reached out to us with their love and support."

"Our family is still trying to understand this tragedy and we request space and time as we come to terms with this loss. Thank you."

Vale Paul Green.



The Rugby League community has lost a legendary player and coach today.



Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the countless fans who loved him. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/dUeUc4sPEL — NRL (@NRL) August 11, 2022

Green played for five teams including the Cronulla Sharks, North Queensland Cowboys, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos. He was also in charge of North Queensland when the Cowboys won their maiden premiership in 2015 before coaching Queensland in 2021, with both club and state extending their condolences to his family and friends.

"Paul first came to our club as a player in the late 90s and was the club's first Origin representative, but his lasting legacy emanated from his seven-season tenure as head coach of the North Queensland Cowboys," said Cowboys chairman Lewis Ramsay.

Former premiership-winning halfback Michael Morgan told Triple M, "He was more than influential, he helped me carve out the career that I did have."

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was shocked and saddened to hear of Green's death.

Shocked and saddened to hear of Paul Green's death. Deepest condolences to his friends and family. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 11, 2022

He is survived by his wife Amanda and children Emerson and Jed.

3. Government apologises for failing veterans.

The federal government has apologised to Australian veterans and their families for failings in the way the defence forces and veterans' affairs department have operated.

The apology comes after the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide released its 300-page interim report and 13 initial recommendations yesterday.

"To people that have felt they have not got the treatment that they deserve... I apologise for that," Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh told reporters in Canberra.

"It wasn't under our watch, but as the government of this country, veterans always deserve the best and we should be delivering that."

An interim Royal Commission report paints a heart-breaking picture of the prevalence of suicide among defence veterans. @ashleywick9 #9News



If you or anyone you know is struggling, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 pic.twitter.com/SoSto0VjsK — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 11, 2022

The commission recommends urgent changes need to be made to Australia's defence personnel support network, and that the backlog of more than 41,000 veterans' claims be cleared by March 2024. It also recommends the government introduce legislation to parliament to simplify and harmonise veteran compensation and rehabilitation.

The royal commission will continue its inquiry, with its final report due by June 2024.

4. Nazi symbols banned in NSW.

Knowingly displaying Nazi flags or memorabilia bearing swastikas has been banned in NSW, with offenders facing up to a year in jail or a possible fine of over $100,000.

The Crimes Amendment (Prohibition on display of Nazi symbols) Bill 2022 swiftly passed in the upper house yesterday with unanimous support.

NSW is the second state in Australia to pass the landmark legislation after Victoria in June.

NSW becomes the second state to ban the public display of Nazi symbols.



Proud to see our great work in Victoria has been taken up by other states.



There is no place for this symbol or such hate in Australia. #springst #nswpol @aus_jewishnews https://t.co/NyXs4Mcstr — David Southwick MP (@SouthwickMP) August 11, 2022

It comes after an inquiry earlier this year recommended a ban on the public display of Nazi symbols in a bid to tackle rising anti-Semitism.

NSW Jewish Board of Deputies CEO Darren Bark described the passing of the law as a historic day for the state.

"Nazi symbols are a gateway to violence and are used as a recruitment tool by extremists," he said.

"Banning their display is a long-overdue and much-needed law in our state. The perpetrators will finally be held to account."

5. Dan Andrews confirms state service for Olivia Newton-John.

Australians will get a chance to publicly mourn Olivia Newton-John after she died in her California home on Monday, with the beloved entertainer's family accepting an offer for a state memorial service.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the family accepted the government's offer of a state service yesterday after speaking with Newton-John's niece Tottie Goldsmith.

Andrews said the event will be "much more of a concert than a funeral".

"The family were quite touched at the prospect of Victorians being able to come together and celebrate Olivia's life," he said.

"As tough as this time is... it's made a little easier by all the outpouring of grief and support, and the very fond memories people are sharing of such an amazing person."

I'm so pleased that Olivia Newtown John's family have accepted our offer of a State Memorial Service.



We're working with Olivia's family on the details, but it will be more of a concert than a funeral - fitting for a Victorian who lived such a rich and generous life. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 11, 2022

A venue and date for the service have yet be announced, with further discussions under way between the family and the premier's department.

That's everything you need to know this morning.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.



- With AAP.