1. Dame Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73.

In breaking news this morning, Aussie singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73.

The Grease star died "peacefully" at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends, her husband has confirmed.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," John Easterling wrote.

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

Newton-John's starring role in Grease saw her nominated for multiple awards including two Golden Globes, and various other film accolades.

She is also a multi-platinum selling singer, with two singles and two albums having earned the stamp from the Recording Industry Association of America.

She is survived by her husband as well as her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

2. Mother and son found dead in Brisbane home.

A man has been arrested after a mother and her son were found dead in their Brisbane home.

Police were called to a home in Stretton around 9.40am on Monday where a 49-year-old man unlocked the front door and let them inside.

Brisbane Region Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said officers were confronted by "large amounts of blood" on the staircase of the property.

Upstairs, police found the bodies of 47-year-old Jifeng Liu, known as Eileen, and her son, in his early 20s, 9News reports.

A mother and son are dead after a frenzied stabbing at a home in Brisbane's south. @njkelly9 #9News pic.twitter.com/CiKwNAPsON — 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) August 8, 2022

Police confirmed two knives were seized from the property.

"The scene was confronting, it has been described as a frenzied attack on the two deceased persons," said Superintendent Massingham.

"From the evidence within that area, the weapons seized and the observations of the deceased, it was quite evident the attack could be described accurately in that way (frenzied)."

The 49-year-old man was taken into custody and remains in hospital under police guard.

"Not much conversation was held between the male and the police that initially attended," said Massingham.

"We believe the male has a link to this address."

3. COVID-19 is Australia's third biggest killer.

More Australians are expected to have died from COVID-19 so far this year than some of the country's traditionally largest killers, such as cardiovascular disease and lung cancer.

New analysis by the Actuaries Institute has shown the COVID-19 death toll to the end of July to be 7100, making it the third largest cause of death in 2022.

COVID-19 is expected to be the third-leading cause of death in Australia in the first seven months of 2022, an analysis by the Actuaries Institute has concluded.#covid19 #pandemic https://t.co/eKAIgHZlIk — The Age (@theage) August 8, 2022

Only ischaemic heart diseases and dementia are expected to be a bigger cause of death than COVID, with each responsible for about 10,000 fatalities.

"This is valuable data for our public health policy makers and should be informing our flexible, safe and pragmatic public health response," said the institute's chief executive Elayne Grace.

The ACT on Monday extended its public health emergency declaration until 11.59pm on September 30, with new cases of the virus averaging fewer than 1000 a day.

"This level of community transmission still poses a risk to community members, particularly those who are more at risk of severe outcomes," ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said.

4. Govt pledges to fund aged care pay rise.

The federal government has backed in a pay rise for aged care workers, outlining support for an increase in the minimum wage to the Fair Work Commission.

While the submission does not specify an exact amount for how much wages should rise, the government said it supported a boost.

Unions have called for a 25 per cent pay rise for workers. The government submission said such an increase to wages could boost the labour supply in the sector by up to 10 per cent over the next five years.

The Federal Government is calling on the Fair Work Commission to give aged care workers a pay rise but is refusing to suggest how much.



Now there are fears it will be difficult to recruit and retain enough staff to properly care for aging Australians. @ashleywick9 #9News pic.twitter.com/utHcfIdktj — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 8, 2022

Labor minister Tanya Plibersek said some aged care workers were earning as little as $22 an hour.

"You can literally earn more stacking shelves at a supermarket than caring for some of our most vulnerable Australians," she told the Seven Network.

Aged Care Minister Anika Wells said the pay rise would help to close the gender pay gap.

"One of the main causes of the gender pay gap is low pay and poor conditions in care sectors like aged care, where the majority of workers are women," she said.

5. Australia finishes Commonwealth Games with 67 gold medals.

Australia has claimed our final gold medal of the Commonwealth Games, beating out India in the final of the men's hockey.

The Kookaburras won a seventh consecutive Commonwealth Games gold, scoring 7-0.

The Kookaburras have closed out the Commonwealth Games with 🥇

The Kookaburras have now won all SEVEN Comm Games hockey gold medals. pic.twitter.com/3X1q21XEpo — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) August 8, 2022

The win saw us end the games with 178 medals including 67 gold.

We earlier won our 1000th Commonwealth Games gold medal when we claimed victory over Jamaica in the netball final.

