By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone,

Let's jump straight into the news this morning.

Here are the top five news stories you need to know today, Thursday, August 11.

1. Scottish family facing deportation granted 11th hour visa to fight their case.

A Scottish family, who have called Australia home for over 10 years, have avoided deportation after an eleventh-hour decision by the federal immigration minister.

Mark Green and his family were set to be deported last night but were saved when Immigration Minister Andrew Giles granted the family one month temporary visas.

A Scottish family facing deportation after living in Australia for more than a decade will now stay in Adelaide to fight their case. @KellyCHughes_ #9News pic.twitter.com/N6CooVOiIq — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 10, 2022

Green moved to Australia with his wife Kelly and daughter Rebecca after he was headhunted by a South Australian solar company in 2012 to fill a shortage of highly skilled solar installation electricians.

The family had been promised permanent residency by employers. However, they faced multiple hurdles after a number of businesses Green was employed by went under, leaving them to remain on a bridging visa.

The family will now fight for their case.

"We've been in contact with our lawyer and he's told us that we should stay and fight, so we've got together and decided that's what we're going to do," Green told A Current Affair yesterday.

"We feel like we've been let down terribly through the process of all this - even by the Australian government and we're just hoping to rectify the situation."

Image: Channel Nine.

2. Australia's relations with China at 'critical juncture', says ambassador.

China's ambassador has defended provocative and aggressive actions against Australia, saying the relationship between the two nations has a chance to be reset.

Speaking at the National Press Club yesterday, ambassador Xiao Qian said while China's policy offers cooperation with Australia, the nation needed to stop provocative actions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

"China will never seek hegemony, expansion or sphere of influence," he said. "The development of China-Australia relations is at a critical juncture.

"It's imperative for the governments of our two countries to adopt positive policies towards each other, take positive and concrete measures to improve the atmosphere of cooperation."

With tensions high between Canberra and Beijing, China's ambassador to Australia addressed the National Press Club today. Acknowledging relations have been strained, Xiao Qian said he's hopeful things can get back on track. Shadow Foreign Minister @Birmo joins us.#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/CMQDeeHPR4 — The Project (@theprojecttv) August 10, 2022

Xiao says the change of government provides an opportunity to reset the bilateral relationship.

But the ambassador dismissed acts of aggression, playing down sanctions imposed on Australian products and the lasering of an Australian aircraft conducting a freedom of navigation flight in the South China Sea.

"It's just like you were in your house or compound and somebody is driving around, carrying a gun and trying to peep into your window to see what you're doing with your family," Xiao said.

"You would feel threatened and feel uncomfortable. So you have to come out and tell those people to keep distance, at least."

3. Calls for Melbourne's 'Love Machine' killers to receive lengthy prison sentences.

Two men who shot dead a patron and security guard from a car outside Melbourne's Love Machine nightclub in 2019 have faced a pre-sentence hearing.

Jacob Elliott fired four shots from a stolen Porsche driven by Allan Fares at the club on April 14, 2019, after Elliott's younger half-brother Ali Maghnie was booted out for poor behaviour.

28-year-old Richard Arow and security guard Aaron Osmani, 37, were shot during the attack and died from their injuries.

Elliott and Fares were found guilty of two counts of murder and three of attempted murder by a Supreme Court jury in April. A third man, Moussa Hamka, was found guilty of one charge of assisting the men after he knowingly concealed the gun used in the shooting.

All three faced a pre-sentence hearing yesterday, where prosecutors asked the court to impose lengthy prison sentences.

"That was a grossly violent act committed upon defenceless victims, who had no reason whatsoever to suspect that they were under any risk or danger," prosecutor Patrick Bourke QC told the court.

Killers sought vengeance outside Love Machine nightclub - https://t.co/B9Pzdcxxwz — Adam Cooper (@acooperjourno) August 10, 2022

Richard Arow's girlfriend, Rebekah Spinks, told the court she can still hear the blood-curdling screams as she watched him fall to the ground like a rag doll after being shot.

"The people on the street ran and I ran to Richard. From time to time, I still have to hear the blood-curdling screams from my own lungs."

The hearing continues today.

4. Pharmacies push for over-the-counter COVID antiviral access.

Australia's pharmacy body is calling for COVID-19 treatments to be available over the counter, but GPs warn the suggestion is a recipe for disaster.

There are two oral antivirals available in Australia, and while early treatment is critical to lessen the effects of the virus, access is restricted.

Australians over 70 and people over 50 at risk of severe disease from COVID-19 are eligible to access the treatments, and patients need a prescription from a GP or a nurse practitioner.

Pharmacy Guild president Trent Twomey says patients who are eligible should be able to access them over the counter, telling the ABC patients were frustrated with wait times for GP appointments which led to delays in being able to access the treatments.

But patient safety must always be prioritised, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners said.

"Allowing pharmacists to prescribe and dispense antivirals will not improve access and there are significant risks to patients," RACGP president Karen Price said.

"These drugs have what we call 'contraindications' which is the term used to describe when a particular treatment should not be used, as well as interactions with other common medications."

Australia recorded more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths yesterday and there are nearly 4500 people in hospital with the virus.

5. Trump 'pleads the fifth' in business probe.

Former US President Donald Trump says he refused to answer questions during an appearance before the New York state attorney general in a civil investigation into his family's business practices.

"I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," Trump said in a statement.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is looking into whether the Trump Organisation, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate, inflated real estate values. She said her investigation uncovered significant evidence that the organisation overstated asset values to obtain favourable loans and understated the values to get tax breaks.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has pleaded the fifth when questioned over his business dealings in New York. #9Today | WATCH LIVE 5.30am pic.twitter.com/izWT0V26cD — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 10, 2022

Trump, a Republican, has denied wrongdoing and called the New York investigation politically motivated because James is a Democrat.

Trump in his statement said: "I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated witch hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the fake news media, you have no choice."

He added, "If there was any question in my mind, the raid of my home, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday by the FBI, just two days prior to this deposition, wiped out any uncertainty. I have absolutely no choice because the current administration and many prosecutors in this country have lost all moral and ethical bounds of decency."

That's it, you're all up to speed.

- With AAP.