By Brielle Burns

Morning all,

Welcome to you live news feed for Monday, August 8.

Here are the top five news stories you need to know this morning.

1. Australia wins 1000th Commonwealth Games gold medal in netball.

Australia has won our 1000th Commonwealth Games gold medal after the Diamonds beat out Jamaica in the netball finals.

The Diamonds, who lost to Jamaica earlier in the competition, became the first team in history to win gold after losing in the group stages of the games, claiming a 55-51 victory.

Australia earlier won gold when the women's cricket team beat out India in the women's T20.

Over in athletics, Peter Bol took home silver in the 800m final and Brooke Buschkuehl won silver in the women's long jump.

2. Judith Durham to be farewelled in state funeral.

The family of singer Judith Durham have accepted an offer from the Victorian government for a state funeral to honour her life.

The Seekers' singer died in palliative care on Friday night aged 79 after complications arising from a long-standing lung disease.

"I've spoken with Judith Durham's family today and I'm pleased they have accepted the offer of a State Funeral to honour the life and contribution of a true icon of Australian music," Premier Daniel Andrews said last night.

She was the most unlikely of pop stars, and yet while fronting 'The Seekers' Judith Durham took the world by storm, while always remaining staunchly Australian.



After a long battle with ill health she has died at the age of 79. @lizziepearl #9News pic.twitter.com/TEjhmL8iWe — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) August 6, 2022

Durham made her first recording at 19, and achieved worldwide fame after joining The Seekers in 1963. The group of four became the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the United Kingdom and United States, eventually selling 50 million records.

Durham embarked on a solo career in 1968, recording with The Seekers again in the 1990s.

Tributes have flowed for the beloved singer, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailing Durham as "a national treasure and an Australian icon".

"Judith Durham gave voice to a new strand of our identity and helped blaze a trail for a new generation of Aussie artists," he said on Twitter.

A national treasure and an Australian icon, Judith Durham gave voice to a new strand of our identity and helped blaze a trail for a new generation of Aussie artists.



Her kindness will be missed by many, the anthems she gave to our nation will never be forgotten. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 6, 2022

A date for the state funeral will be set soon.

3. Taiwan prepares air-raid shelters as tensions with China rise.

Taiwan has been preparing more than 4600 air-raid shelters - to accommodate 12 million people, more than four times its population - as tensions with China escalate.

China considers Taiwan its territory and has increased military activity in the air and seas around it ever since a visit by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

They've carried out a fourth consecutive day of military drills despite international calls to calm the tensions.

.@JacquiLambie has described China shooting 11 ballistic missiles over Taiwan as "kids in a creche having a fit". #9Today | WATCH LIVE 5.30am pic.twitter.com/EMbsXHnfWc — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 7, 2022

Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected a total of 66 Chinese aircraft and 14 Chinese warships conducting joint naval and air exercises around the Taiwan Strait.

In response, Taiwan deployed air reconnaissance patrols, naval ships, and shore-based missiles, and said that it will continue to closely monitor the situation.

4. Man to face court today for QLD mass shooting.

Local farmer Darryl Young, 59, will face court today on three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder following a mass shooting that left three people dead in Queensland.

Young has been charged with murdering his neighbours, Mervyn Schwarz, 71, his wife Maree, 59, and her son Graham Tighe, 35, after open firing on a rural cattle property at Bogie, northwest of Mackay about 9am on Thursday.

The neighbours reportedly had a long-running dispute about boundary lines at their properties.

Alleged triple murderer Darryl Young had his gun licence taken off him by police but he successfully appealed the ban to keep using his rifles and shotguns https://t.co/ibum6nGXuV — The Courier-Mail (@couriermail) August 7, 2022

Maree's other son, Ross Tighe, survived the attack and called police after fleeing into remote bushland with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

He was later airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital on Friday, and is now "up an about", his family told 9News.

5. Biden leaves White House for first time after contracting COVID-19 last month.

US President Joe Biden has left the White House for the first time in 18 days since becoming infected with COVID-19.

The president tested negative Saturday and Sunday, according to his doctor, clearing the way for him to emerge from an isolation that lasted longer than expected because of a rebound case of the virus.

"I'm feeling great," Biden said before boarding the Marine One aircraft outside the White House yesterday.

Ending his most recent COVID-19 isolation, President Joe Biden on Sunday left the White House for the first time since becoming infected with COVID-19https://t.co/9bQSP5PL4F — TIME (@TIME) August 7, 2022

The 79-year-old originally tested positive on July 21, and he began taking the anti-viral medication Paxlovid, which is intended to decrease the likelihood of serious illness from the virus.

Biden has reunited with first lady Jill Biden in their home state of Delaware.

That's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the top stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.