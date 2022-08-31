By Brielle Burns

1. COVID-19 isolation period and pandemic payments reduced.

The mandatory isolation period for positive COVID-19 cases has been reduced from seven to five days.

The decision follows yesterday's national cabinet meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and state and territory leaders.

The reduction in the isolation period will take effect from September 9, with people able to leave isolation after five days if they have no symptoms.

Seven days of isolation will still apply for workers in high-risk settings such as aged and disability care.

National Cabinet has agreed to reduce how long COVID-19 positive residents must stay at home.



The Prime Minister is hoping that cooperation will continue at tomorrow's major jobs summit. @ashleywick9 #9News pic.twitter.com/hdlXgvwY3I — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 31, 2022

"What we want to do is to make sure that government responds to the changed circumstances, that COVID likely is going to be around for a considerable period of time, and we need to respond appropriately to it," Albanese told reporters in Sydney.

The paid pandemic leave eligibility period will also change from September 9 to reflect the shorter isolation period. The extension of the paid pandemic leave is still set to expire at the end of September.

National cabinet also agreed to remove mask mandates for travellers on domestic flights.

2. Students suspended from Sydney private school over 'offensive' online chats.

Several students have been suspended or have left Sydney private boys' school Knox Grammar, after posting "inappropriate" images and "offensive" commentary in an online private chat.

In a letter sent to parents yesterday, principal Scott James said "an incident" had occurred involving several boys from the senior school.

"The nature of these posts is contrary to the values and culture of Knox and is unacceptable. The action of the boys do not reflect a Knox education or the expectations that we place on our students to be respectful and responsible citizens in the community," James said.

"To be very clear, the doctored images do not require mandatory reporting under child protection requirements, and we have discussed the matter with police."

Students at private boys’ school Knox Grammar have been suspended or left the school after posting inappropriate images and engaging in offensive commentary in an online private chat room | @lucy_carroll https://t.co/EtIzw1CYVh — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) August 31, 2022

According to the Daily Telegraph, the messages were sent in a group on the messaging app Discord, and included misogynistic, racist and anti-Semitic commentary. Videos were also reportedly shared of young men who appear to be being raped.

One user wrote, "I hate fems I hate gays, jews, people who don’t play fortnite, furries, ni**ers, I love titties, feet abortion, rape, drugs," the publication reports.

James said all students involved had been counselled and an investigation is ongoing.

3. Gender equality a focus at jobs and skills summit.

Women's economic opportunities are expected to be a key focus of the federal government's jobs and skills summit kicking off in Canberra today.

Equal opportunities and pay for women will be one of the first sessions of the two-day summit, as the government pushes to grow productivity and remove barriers to the workforce.

The Jobs and Skills Summit will kick off in Canberra today. @ElizaEdNews #9News pic.twitter.com/qsogI7xlpH — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 31, 2022

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics last month found the difference in full-time earnings between men and women sits at 14.1 per cent as of May 2022, up 1.9 per cent from the previous year.

A priority for all attendees must be to address Australia's industrial structures which hold women back, agency director Mary Wooldridge told AAP.

"We have one of the most highly segregated industrial structures in the world, where the highest paying industries are male dominated and the lowest are female dominated," she said.

"There is a significant opportunity to change those structures by improving gender equality in those workplaces."

Key priorities for summit attendees should be getting more women into work, raising the number of women in leadership roles and addressing the industrial structure gap, Wooldridge said.

4. Chris Dawson expected to apply for bail today.

Convicted murderer Chris Dawson will appear in court again today, where he's expected to apply for bail and possibly learn the date of his sentencing.

Dawson was found guilty on Tuesday of murdering his wife Lynette in 1982, 40 years after she went missing.

Her body has never been found, and Justice Ian Harrison made the judgement based solely on circumstantial evidence pointing to a number of lies Dawson made at the time and in the months and years after.

Convicted killer Chris Dawson is expected to apply for bail today. #9News https://t.co/33dCQrqWZP — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 31, 2022

Dawson is currently being held in Silverwater prison, in western Sydney, where he is expected to remain today.

Inside the jail, it's believed the 74-year-old is currently being segregated from other inmates for his own safety.

5. Queen won’t return to London to appoint new PM amid mobility issues.

Queen Elizabeth will break with tradition and appoint the United Kingdom's new prime minister at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London, due to mobility issues.

On Wednesday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the Queen would meet outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his yet-to-be-decided successor at Balmoral on September 6.

The 96-year-old monarch will have an audience with the UK's new leader - either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former finance minister Rishi Sunak - shortly after meeting with Johnson, the spokesperson said.

Queen will not appoint next UK prime minister in London, but will stay in Balmoral to do it, in a break from tradition, Buckingham Palace says https://t.co/YrVsYCtet7 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 31, 2022

Having the new leader appointed at Balmoral will provide certainty for the new prime minister's diary and avoid last-minute changes in case the Queen experiences mobility issues, a palace source said.

Queen Elizabeth, under whose reign there have been 14 prime ministers, has had to scale back her public appearances in recent months due to such issues and also spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified illness.

