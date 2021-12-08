The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday December 9.

Barnaby Joyce tests positive to COVID-19.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has confirmed he's tested positive for COVID-19 while in Washington DC.

In a statement released this morning, it was confirmed that Joyce would remain in isolation and no other members of his delegation had tested positive.

"My Joyce said he had been experiencing mild symptoms and chose to get tested," the statement read.

Joyce left the country on Friday as part of a mission to drum up support to cub social media companies including Facebook.

The 10-day trip included stops in London and the US, with infrastructure and meetings with counterparts on how to restore the aviation industry after the pandemic also on the agenda.

Australia joins in diplomatic snub of Winter Olympics.

Canada has joined Australia and Britain in a United States-led diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, saying it was important to send a clear message over China's human rights record.

The United States has said its government officials would boycott February's Beijing Olympics because of China's human rights "atrocities", weeks after talks aimed at easing tense relations between the world's two largest economies.

China said the United States would "pay a price" for its decision and warned of counter-measures but gave no details, while the International Olympic Committee (IOC) sought to play down the growing diplomatic boycott.