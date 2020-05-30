Inside the intensely private life of Ashley Olsen, the 'less-controversial' Olsen twin.

Ashley Olsen almost looks petrified on red carpets, staring wide-eyed into camera lenses.

Given she and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen broadcasted their entire childhood and teenage years on TV – from first steps to first kisses – you can understand why.

Now, the 33-year-old Olsen twins lead intensely private lives, shunning social media and only appearing on the occassional red carpet for high fashion, charity or art events in their home city of New York.

In 2020, Mary-Kate is making headlines over her high-profile divorce from her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy. But what about Ashley?

Let’s take a deep dive into what the ‘less-controversial’ twin has been up to since stepping out of the spotlight.

Mary-Kate and Ashley, the tween and teen empire.

Here’s a quick recap of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s rise to fame that saw them become two of the richest teenagers in the world.

From 1987, the fraternal twins shared the role of Michelle Tanner for the entire run of the sitcom Full House – right up until they were six years old.

In 1993, shortly before the end of Full House, the Olsen twins started their own entertainment company called Dualstar, which produced all of their subsequent direct-to-DVD films.

Over the years, the sisters made countless indisputably excellent (don’t fight us on this) direct-to-DVD movies. Films like: Our Lips Are Sealed, It Takes Two, Passport to Paris, Holiday in the Sun, When In Rome, and How The West Was Fun, and TV series’ Two of a Kind and So Little Time.