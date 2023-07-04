'Our beautiful boy.' Ash Barty has given birth to her son.

17 months after retiring from tennis, Ash Barty has announced the birth of her first child.

In a joint Instagram post, Barty and her husband Garry Kissick shared the arrival of their son, Hayden.

"Our beautiful boy️. Welcome to the world, Hayden," the proud new parents wrote.

The 26-year-old sportswoman announced she was pregnant in January, following her retirement from professional tennis.

"2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her Border Collie sitting next to a pair of baby shoes.