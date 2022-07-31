"Husband and wife." Ash Barty has married her long-term partner Garry Kissick.

Life post-retirement has been very good for tennis superstar Ash Barty. She has played in charity golf tournaments, released a series of children's books and has been planning her wedding to long-term partner Garry Kissick.

And this month, Barty married Kissick.

It was an intimate ceremony in Queensland with those closest to them in attendance.

On Saturday night she shared the news via Instagram alongside Kissick, the pair aptly captioning the post: "Husband and Wife."

She wore a halter neck style dress with a train from bridal designer Suzanne Harward, along with pearl earrings and an up-do.

In 2016, Kissick and Barty met and reportedly became an item in 2017.

Kissick is a PGA Golf trainee professional who also resides in the Ipswich area in Brisbane like Barty.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Barty credited him for being "extremely patient".

"When we met he didn't know a lot about tennis. He's kind of been thrown in the very deep end in understanding what the tour is like and how much we're apart... he's the best person to have around in the sense of switching off from tennis and being able to bring the fun and laughter when we are training and not be so serious all the time."

She continued: "I certainly wouldn't want to share this journey with anyone else. Home is where the heart is."

In November 2021, the couple announced their engagement.