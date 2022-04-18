Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina's sad news, and all the news you need to know this morning.

By Brielle Burns

Morning all, and welcome back from the long weekend.

On Sunday night, 60 Minutes aired a re-examination into the Louise Woodward case which dominated media headlines in the mid-90s.

We pulled together all the best bits yesterday, and re-examined the main points from the trial ourselves, and it's a story our readers were obsessed with this Easter Monday.

Catch up here.

But first, let's get you across the top news stories you need to know this morning, Tuesday April 19.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez announce death of baby son.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced their son, one of their newborn twins, has died.

The couple shared the news in a statement on social media on Monday evening, writing, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ronaldo, who has four other children, announced in a social media post last October that he and Rodriguez were expecting twins.

A message on United's Twitter account on Monday evening read: "Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano 💔



Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time. https://t.co/24oyEV8CQi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 18, 2022

2. Albanese promises $38m for disaster relief as Morrison admits he misspoke after JobSeeker gaffe.

Anthony Albanese will seek to highlight Scott Morrison's inaction on disaster response as the second week of the election campaign continues.

Albanese has announced $38 million funding pledge over three years to Disaster Relief Australia, a veteran-led organisation assisting communities after natural disasters.

The funding would allow for the organisation to have 5200 more volunteers join the ranks, along with helping to cover recruitment, training and equipment.

Morrison will spend the day in Western Australia, speaking about the government's economic management.

The West Australian reports the prime minister will pledge $200 million for four new hydrogen hubs in WA and $50 million for mineral supply chain jobs.

But after criticising Albanese for an economic gaffe, the prime minister made one of his own when asked about JobSeeker on Monday.

Morrison said the JobSeeker rate was $46 a week when the unemployment benefit was in fact $46 a day.

PM ⁦@ScottMorrisonMP⁩ says JobSeeker is $46 a week at press conference today. It’s $46 a day #auspol pic.twitter.com/NnI2lSDeCA — Lanai Scarr (@lanai_scarr) April 18, 2022

He later clarified he had misspoke, but declined to answer questions on whether he was out of touch.

3. Putin honours soldiers involved in Bucha operation as 'second phase of war' starts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted the honorary title of Guard to the military's 64th Guards Detached Motor Rifle Brigade, accused by Ukraine of massacring civilians in the city of Bucha.

"For its heroism and courage for the strength and merits shown by the brigade in combat to defend the Homeland and the interests of the State in conditions of armed conflict, I decree (...) assign the honorary title of Guard to the 64th Guards Detached Motor Rifle Brigade," a presidential decree said.

Kremlin is not just calling war crimes fake but now promoting the accused. Putin has now awarded the 64th motor rifle brigade the title of “Guards.” It was among the units that was reported to be operating in Bucha. pic.twitter.com/KMYmdjG9I5 — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) April 18, 2022

After the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities denounced a massacre of civilians in Bucha, where several hundred bodies were found, some of whom were handcuffed. The Kremlin has rejected the accusations as false.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's presidential chief of staff said "the second phase of the war has started", referring to Russia's new assault in eastern Ukraine.

"Believe in our army, it is very strong," chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app, according to the ABC.

4. Family mourns death of teen stabbed at Sydney Easter Show.

The 17-year-old stabbed to death at Sydney's Royal Easter Show has been remembered by his family as a "happy, outgoing young man".

Uati "Pele" Faletolu, who was expecting a child with his girlfriend, was stabbed in the chest last week while on break from working at the show.

"We are heartbroken and this has been a difficult time for us as a family," his mother posted on social media on behalf of the family.

"Uati was a happy, outgoing young man with a loving heart. He was a loyal friend, a caring brother, and a selfless son and partner."

The mother of a 17-year-old father-to-be stabbed to death at Sydney's Royal Easter Show has paid tribute to her "selfless son". #9Todayhttps://t.co/r0DN49TYm9 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 18, 2022

"Even with the tragic circumstances surrounding Uati's passing, we as a family do not want Uati remembered as a victim but to use this time to honour and celebrate the beautiful person that he was."

A 15-year-old has been charged with carrying a knife in relation to the incident, but police do not believe he was responsible for the stabbing and are appealing for any witnesses.

5. Rocket fired into Israel as tensions soar.

Palestinian militants have fired a rocket into southern Israel for the first time in months, after clashes at a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem and a wave of attacks elsewhere.

Israel said it intercepted the rocket, fired on Monday, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Israel holds Gaza's militant Hamas rulers responsible for all such projectiles and usually launches air strikes in their wake. It was the first such rocket fire since New Year's Eve.

Hours earlier, the leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group, which boasts an arsenal of rockets, had issued a brief, cryptic warning, condemning Israeli "violations" in Jerusalem.

Rocket sirens sounded in Kissufim and Ein Hashlosha in southern Israel on Monday night.https://t.co/h6boT1vHbU — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 18, 2022

Ziad al-Nakhala, who is based outside the Palestinian territories, said threats to tighten an Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza imposed after Hamas took power in 2007 "can't silence us from what's happening in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank."

Palestinians and Israeli police clashed over the weekend in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, which has long been an epicentre of Israeli-Palestinian violence. Protests and clashes there last year eventually led to an 11-day Gaza war.

You're all up to speed. We'll bring you more of the top news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.