The monetisation of a very public cheating scandal.

When news of the Vanderpump Rules affair #Scandoval broke, Ariana Madix was the last person out of those involved to comment on it.

Her partner of almost a decade, Tom Sandoval issued a statement first; followed by Raquel Leviss, her close friend and the "other woman".

Madix went quiet for a while; she briefly spoke on the situation, thanking those who supported her, and reposted the occasional photo of herself with friends.

Then she went full throttle, turning her pain into profit.

Video via Hayu.



Video via Hayu.

As originally reported by The Cut, in the months since the scandal, Madix has taken on a heap of brand deals, gigs and TV appearances.

She's making bank in light of the situation, and she's not slowing down. Here's everything Madix has done post-#Scandoval:

1. Collaborated with a brand called 'Boys Lie'.

It all started at the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Not only did Madix wear The Revenge Dress to the shoot with both Sandoval and Leviss, but she also turned up to taping wearing a hoodie and track pant set which she collaborated on with the clothing brand Boys Lie.