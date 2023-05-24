reality tv

The monetisation of a very public cheating scandal.

When news of the Vanderpump Rules affair #Scandoval broke, Ariana Madix was the last person out of those involved to comment on it.

Her partner of almost a decade, Tom Sandoval issued a statement first; followed by Raquel Leviss, her close friend and the "other woman". 

Madix went quiet for a while; she briefly spoke on the situation, thanking those who supported her, and reposted the occasional photo of herself with friends.

Then she went full throttle, turning her pain into profit.

Watch the Vanderpump Rules mid-season trailer here. Post continues after video.


Video via Hayu.

As originally reported by The Cut, in the months since the scandal, Madix has taken on a heap of brand deals, gigs and TV appearances.

She's making bank in light of the situation, and she's not slowing down. Here's everything Madix has done post-#Scandoval:

1. Collaborated with a brand called 'Boys Lie'.

It all started at the Vanderpump Rules reunion

Not only did Madix wear The Revenge Dress to the shoot with both Sandoval and Leviss, but she also turned up to taping wearing a hoodie and track pant set which she collaborated on with the clothing brand Boys Lie.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Spill
ADVERTISEMENT

Her Instagram caption for the event was: "Breadwinner".

2. Modelled revenge dresses for Bloomingdales.

"As you may have heard, Bloomingdale's treated me to a shopping spree! Obsessed with all four of these looks… I've never felt hotter! #RevengeDressing," she captioned the Instagram post.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Poked fun at the scandal in national ads.

In May, Madix appeared in three national ads; and in all of them, she alludes to #Scandoval.

She starred in a BIC razor ad where she very obviously compares her ex to a clogged razor, and an UberEats ad with her VPR co-stars, where she says the food tastes like "freedom".

ADVERTISEMENT

Just this week, the reality TV star partnered with finance company SoFi, where she says there are two things you can trust "your gut and your financial advisor".

(She previously said how it was her gut instinct that made her check Sandoval's phone.)

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Launched her own merch.

She's also launched her own #TeamAriana merch, including hats that say, "It's not me, it's you," and hoodies featuring some of her best lines from Vanderpump Rules.

5. Landed more on-screen roles.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, core cast members of Vanderpump Rules make $25,000 USD per episode. Meaning, Madix is making up to $600,000 USD per season, depending on episode count.

On top of that role (which she has said she will return for next season), there are reports Madix is joining the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars

While her participation has yet to be confirmed, if true, she could be making between $125,000 and $250,000 USD from being a contestant.

She will also appear in an upcoming Lifetime movie called Buying Back My Daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Did a tonne of press.

Madix is also ready to talk.

Last week, she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following the show's finale. 

She also spoke at NBCUniversal Upfronts, was featured in The New York Times and did a round of press on morning shows.

This week, she will appear on the most listened-to female podcast, Call Her Daddy, to talk to host Alex Cooper about all that's happened. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The episode is expected to receive thousands of listens.

Meanwhile, Sandoval is touring the country with his cover band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, and tickets to their shows are currently half-price.

Feature image: Bravo.

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money