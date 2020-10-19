LEIGH CAMPBELL: My controversial view on whether or not you should get a facial.

Yes, you. I am talking about you.

Do you get facials? How often? Oh, I see. Okay, well what I am about to say is going to shock you.

I think the majority of women shouldn't bother getting facials.

WHOA. I know. Massive, right? But hear me out.

How much is a facial? Yes, I know that’s like asking how long is a piece of string...but let’s say ballpark figure is anywhere from $100 to $300 dollars. That’s a lot of money.

And this is the thing about facials. I’m of the belief that you need to have them regularly for them to be worth it. It’s akin to going to the gym - working out once does not make you fit (which is a crying shame, I wish it did). The same can be said for facials - one treatment isn't going to give you amazing skin.

Bummer, huh.

It’s best practice to get facials regularly - say, every six weeks - to see results, because they’re cumulative. This really rings true for treating any sort of concern, like melasma, or acne, or scarring. It takes time and repeat effort to rectify these things visually.