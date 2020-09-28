Whether you want to brighten dull skin, get rid of niggling acne scars, smooth fine lines or tell your pigmentation to piss off, there are a whole heap of amazing facial treatments out there that can address almost any skin concern. How good!

There's the traditional, relaxing facial full of mood lighting, long massages, nice smelling scrubs and fairy dust (you know the one - you float out in an outrageous state of bliss, smelling like you've been dunked in fancy hippie oil), and then there's the hardcore 'this is going to hurt, but pain is good' kinda facial that works to fix skin issues over a series of sessions.

The thing is, though, no matter what type of facial treatment you have, you need to know that there's a particular aftercare process you should follow for each. Because while we may be aware of the many amazing benefits of facial treatments, post-treatment plans aren’t really common knowledge. But then your skin breaks TF out post-treatment, or it's left feeling a little inflamed for a little too long, and you're left wondering what went wrong.

But that's why you have us! We've pulled together a handy guide (with the help of a professional) outlining some of the most common facial treatments, and exactly what to avoid afterwards so you don't screw up your results.

Professional facial treatments.

What are they?

Tailored to the needs of your skin, a professional facial treatment often involves a skin practitioner using special photography and lights to assess and analyse the current health of your skin. "Skin practitioners that have a dermal therapy qualification (university level) will really understand skin too, so we push your skin within safety limits," said Dr Giulia D'Anna from Dermal Distinction.

"We also understand what treatments to apply, for how long, and what treatments to avoid, too. Our skin treatments are professional strength, so these are not something that you can just do yourself at home."

What are some immediate side-effects?

While this varies widely, superficial skin treatments (meaning those that are 'skin deep') are usually associated with very minimal downtime. "An example of these kinds of treatments include enzyme facials, where we use fruit acids to hydrate the skin, whilst gently lifting dead skin and pigmentation," said Dr D'Anna.