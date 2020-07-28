I'm almost 30 and had my first facial last week. What the… hell was that.

It’s a Tuesday afternoon at work and I catch my reflection in the mirror.

Goodness.

It’s my face.

Miraculously, it’s both dry and oily at the same time. Hours upon hours of sitting at home with my face almost touching the heater has surprisingly dried out my skin, but then every day, post-midday, I develop a very pretty sheen of oil.

So it’s wet but dry and also splotchy, and honestly, with all the things I have no control over right now (a global pandemic, Donald Trump being the leader of the free world, Ciarran Stott being emotionally unavailable on Bachelor in Paradise), I feel a sudden urge to do something about my face.

My mind flashes to the beautiful people I follow on Instagram who have facials, and how glowy their skin looks afterwards. Yes, their skin already looked glowy before. Yes, they’re all younger than 25 and I’m pretty sure they’re doing more than just having facials.

But none of that matters.

I decide that maybe if I get a facial, I too can have a glowy face. Maybe an entirely new face! One that doesn’t have visible blackheads or red dry patches or a few ‘lil wrinkles. The problem, however, is that I’ve never had a facial in my life and I don’t really understand what one...is.

What's a carbon facial, and what does it look like? Post continues after video.