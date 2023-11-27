OPINION: Apple, you've disappointed me yet again.

When the new iPhone 15 rolled out, I decided it was time for an upgrade.

Being on the precipice of 25 years old, something recently shifted in me. Instead of continuing to stumble my way through life, I deeply desired to go inside my brain and give it a good thorough clean with a disinfectant wipe. I wanted to be anew. I wanted to be self-assured and responsible.

So I did just that. I lint-rolled my blazer, flipped over my mattress and then I did something I've never done before.

I pre-ordered a phone case before I even got my new phone.

A new woman, right?

Turns out, this new me was short-lived, because happiness is fickle and being responsible is a burden that feels too heavy to carry. And it all came undone within the first few weeks of unboxing my new iPhone 15 because as soon as I did, there was a rather odd and recurring problem.

I looked absolutely hideous in every single photo I took of myself.

Upon opening the camera application, I looked great. I'd snap a few photos – some with friends and others by myself – and lock my phone.