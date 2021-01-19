How to turn your phone into a scanner, and 5 other iPhone hacks you probably didn't know.

Gather around folks.

We just stumbled up a genius iPhone hack that has us questioning our entire existence. Not really, but we do wish we knew about it way earlier than right now.

You see, it turns out there's a way to turn your iPhone into an actual scanner. Who knew?!

The idea was brought to our attention by Brandi Mumma, who shared a Facebook post explaining how you can scan documents right into your iPhone. And it's ridiculously simple.

"Did you know, if you have an iPhone or iPad you actually have a scanner," Brandi wrote.

"Parents, if you are planning to scan any work to your teachers or teachers if you are scanning work to your students you can use the 'Notes App'."

"Open a new note, press the camera button, the option to scan document will pop up. Once the document is scanned you can email it easier than a photo, plus you can add notes to the scanned doc."

Image: Supplied.

Yep, our minds were blown too.

And this isn't the only iPhone hack doing the rounds on the internet. It turns out there's a bunch of secret tricks you can do on your iPhone with a push of a button.

From how to charge your phone faster to the simple way to delete messages, here are five other iPhone hacks you probably didn't know about (and will change your life for the better).

1. How to charge your iPhone battery faster.

Anyone who's accidentally fallen asleep without putting their phone on charge knows the pain of waiting for it to fully to recharge the next morning.

Thankfully, there's a simple trick to make it charge a lot quicker and all you need to do is put it on Airplane Mode.

Airplane Mode turns off a bunch of features on your phone such as cellular and Wi-Fi networking, which will help speed up the charging process.

Voila.