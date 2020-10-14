How to prevent crow's feet if you're not into injectables and all that stuff.

As we age, most of us folk kinda want the same thing on the skincare front: to smooth those fine lines around our eyes (also known as 'crow's feet' - cute!).

And while some of us are keen to crack down on anti-wrinkle injections and fillers to get the job done, others rely on skincare and facials... and kind of just float around trying to work out WTF is legit.

Cause it's the wild west out there when it comes to skincare brands and their giant, fluffy claims - it can be super hard to know what's actually worth spending money on.

Like, waaay too hard for the average Joe.

If you're being a little shy and have no clue what crow's feet actually are, here's how dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists describes them:

"Crow's feet are deep wrinkles around the eyes caused by a combination of the underlying muscle contraction and a loss of the integrity of the overlying thin skin around the eyes."

These lines usually start appearing in the mid-to late-30s, but you can get them even earlier if you're super lucky! "The muscle movements are obviously necessary for smiling and closing the eyes but are exaggerated by squinting in the sun and also frowning excessively," adds McDonald.

Okay, we good? Great!

Now, if you're iffy about going down the injectable route and you're looking for easier everyday methods, there are some tricky little ingredients and tips out there that you can try instead.

And to make sure we're giving you total no BS advice, we've asked four different experts to tell us *exactly* what works when it comes to preventing lines and wrinkles around the eyes.

1. Wear sunscreen and sunglasses.

Sooo... this one is major, friends. All four of our skin experts said this was the NUMBER ONE thing you need to do if you want to prevent crow's feet. But jokes on them because we're all already doing this anyway HAHA, right? You guys?

"The thinning of the skin is mostly caused by UV exposure over many years. We know that UV light is the number one cause of photo-ageing or premature thinning of the skin," said McDonald.

If you've been dodging your SPF application for, like, forever... well, shit. Get on it.

"You can prevent the severity of fine lines around the eyes by limiting factors that breakdown the collagen production, such as limiting sun exposure," said aesthetic practitioner Sarah Hudson from Skin By Sarah Hudson.