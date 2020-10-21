"Years later, I still have permanent bruising": 5 stories of injectables gone horribly wrong.

"The injector asked if I wanted filler in this area, and I said, "If you think I need it?". I’m very hollow on the outer corner of my orbital rim, however my tear trough area was fine. I had no idea what the procedure entailed or the results. My fault, I know - but she also didn’t offer any information. She was the specialist, so I trusted her.

"While injecting, she told me that some lip filler treatments were getting out of control, and she doesn’t like the look of them. But she said if she doesn’t do these type of treatments, her clients will get it done down the road anyway - so she might as well keep her clients. After she finished I questioned why the outer rim of my eye wasn’t filled, and she then explained that what I was after was not under eye filler and it’s not something she offers.

"Yes, I know this is on me. BUT... then I looked in the mirror and I had two little sausages under my eyes. I could see where it was sitting under the skin. I was told it would settle. It didn’t. It was over-filled, and I had these two little tubes of filler that I could see. I left the clinic with a permanent blue bruise at the sight of injection.

"Five years later and I still have the blue bruise. I have never been back and I cringe every time I see the business recommended. I asked to have the filler dissolved and after already paying $695 for the initial treatment, I couldn’t justify another $700 to have it dissolved. So, I just put up with it until it wore off. I put it down to a learning curve. My next injector told me they were over-filled and by looking at it, they seemed to believe the treatment shouldn’t have been done at all as it wasn’t required to start with."

Ellie.

"I got lip fillers last year and I was originally quite happy with the results. I had been told that they would only last between three to four months, so was excited to 'try it out'.

"I got the treatment done in June 2019 and now at the end of October 2020, my lips are still considerably large and there's that giveaway sign of a 'duck lip' flip on the top lip that goes upwards. I hate the side profile of it and want to go back to my roots and back to basics - AKA my natural lips. I'm all for trying things once, but I think the look of fillers on me aged me years!

"When I went back to the clinic for a consultation, the cosmetic nurse told me that she was 'confused' and 'unsure' why the filler hadn't dissolved naturally. She also told me there's no certainty that dissolving my lips will be symmetrical and it also might dissolve some of my natural lip as well. I was horrified. I have since had them taken out and I'm sticking to natural lips."

Katie.

"A good friend of mine had anti-wrinkle injections around her eyes to try to get rid of her crow's feet. A few of our mutual friends had had the same procedure, so she thought it would be pretty straightforward. After her treatment, one side of her face had completely dropped, like, it was paralysed - it looked like she had Bell's Palsy. She was terrified.