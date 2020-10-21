"Years later, I still have permanent bruising": 5 stories of injectables gone horribly wrong.

While the stuff on Botched seems pretty bloody insane (*insert the woman had 15 surgeries to fix her bad nose job*), the fact is that shady cosmetic work is way more common than you might think.
Especially when it comes to injectables.
While muscle/wrinkle relaxants and most dermal fillers are 'Schedule 4 medications' that require prescription by a registered medical practitioner (a doctor), you don't need a medical license to inject them. And how much training you need to complete before performing injectables can be a bit of a grey area.
Yep - not ideal.
As you can probably guess, this lack of regulation can lead to some serious issues.
And as cosmetic injectables rise in popularity (FYI fillers and anti-wrinkle injections are part of the top five non-surgical procedures in Australia), so too has the number of botched procedures.
Whether it's due to the lack of research and education, cheap pricing, free treatments for social media posts, or a combination of all the above - we’re starting to fall into some dangerous territory.
To prove just how important it is to see a professional, here are five horror stories from people who have had (or know someone who has had) a bad experience with injectables:
Brooke.
"I went to a 'reputable' salon in Subiaco, Perth, for my filler treatment. I had visited many times before for Botox and a small amount of lip filler with great results. I 'thought' I needed under eye filler, so I went in for a consultation. There was no consult.