'I've been married for 13 years. But to have a child right now would be morally wrong.'

Women who purposefully choose not to have children and lead a child-free life will likely be told some variation of these lines.

‘You’ll change your mind one day!’

‘You’ll regret it when you’re older.’

‘I’m sure you’d feel different once you had your own kids.’

‘You won’t know real love is until you have a child.’

Thanks to centuries of indoctrination, females are raised to believe their purpose in life is to find a nice man, fall pregnant and raise children. We are taught that motherhood is the be-all-end-all for a woman.

But there’s a growing number of women, like me, who aren’t giving in to the pressure.

I identify as an ‘anti-natalist’, meaning I think it is inherently immoral to bring children into this world.

Think about it. We’re living through a literal global pandemic where the virus is worsened by overpopulation and global warming is a very real and terrifying threat.

If I can try to minimise the impact of humans on this earth by not having kids, I will.

Anti-natalism is also the belief that one I wish to spare a potential child from the suffering of life.

The parent can never get the consent of the unborn child, therefore I believe a decision to procreate would be an imposition of life.

It’s an extreme branch of anti-natalism, but some of us believe the wish to reproduce oneself is a form of narcissism too.