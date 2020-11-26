Sia, Anne Hathaway, Hugh Sheridan, and the one line of defence that has no place in 2020.

Although it's a practice never adopted by the Twitter trolls and Instagram antagonists who lurk within the darkest depths of social media, the correct way to handle these waves of concern is never to cancel, attack or wish harm to the people embroiled in them.

But rather to point out the errors of representation that have been made and to expect those in creative power to make the necessary apologies and corrections.

Admitting wrongdoing, ignorance or in the case of Sia just (badly) explaining your thought processes are all ways to continue the conversation but in 2020 there's one line of defence that just won't fly.

And that's "but it's just a fictional character".

The fact that the Grand High Witch is a "fantastical creature", that Hedwig is a created persona and that Music is a fictional teen with autism adds no credible weight or creative defence to the conversation.

We're all too aware now of how the entertainment landscape shapes people's lives and opinions and how marginalised groups have been excluded from storytelling over the years.

These three controversies have also given way to the tired old rhetoric that an actor's job is to play a character, and therefore their sexuality, physical differences, race or background shouldn't come into play.

It's all just about giving the role to the best person in the room, right?

Well, yes, that's true I guess if you live in Neverland where a genie grants your wishes and little birds help you get dressed in the morning, but here in the real world the hard truth is that not everybody is allowed into that room.

The concern is that if white, straight, cis-gender, able-bodied performers are the only ones who are allowed to play these characters, then the stories that are being told cease to be just fictional. Instead, they bleed into the marginalisation and misinformation that still runs rampant in our world.

And the real kicker here is that it's not just the creatives who are fueling the battle cry that fictional characters live in a safe zone free of our own social issues.

The comment section beneath every article and social media post touching on Hugh and Anne's roles and Sia's movie felt like a collective eye roll aimed at the people who had raised concerns and very much missing the point behind the backlash.

"Well, I guess only real police officers can play police officers now, and only doctors should play doctors" one comment read.