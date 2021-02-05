It's been 14 years since Anna Nicole Smith died. This is what her daughter's life looks like now.

To mark the 14th anniversary of model Anna Nicole Smith's death, her 14-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead has visited the places her mother held dear.

Cameras followed the teen and her father, celebrity photographer Larry Birkhead, as they visited the most influential places in Anna Nicole's life for TV special Tragic Beauty.

Since Dannielynn was born, the young teen has never enjoyed a birthday with her mum. February 8, 2021 will mark 14 years since Anna Nicole's death from an accidental drug overdose in 2007.

In the special, the pair will visit Mexia, Texas where Anna Nicole spent part of her childhood as well as various locations in Los Angeles.

"Dannielynn's a teenager now, and she doesn't really know a ton of things about her mom," Birkhead says in the trailer.

"As a dad who has a child whose mum's passed away, I thought, 'Why not go back to Anna's beginnings?'" To be really honest, I didn't know a whole lot about Anna — you know, her early years."

In 2020, Dannielynn's father confirmed his daughter was doing well, and honouring her mum's memory.

The 47-year-old told Daily Mail TV that he’s tried hard to let his daughter lead a private life at their Kentucky home.

“I never push her in a certain direction. Right now she’s just being a kid,” he explained, when asked whether Dannielynn would go into modelling.

It would certainly be an obvious career path for the teen, who has inherited her mother’s looks and acting skills. But unlike Dannielynn’s quiet life as a teen, Anna Nicole coveted a different life.