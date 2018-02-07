Eleven years ago Anna Nicole Smith died the same way her son did, and it's no coincidence.

The final months of Anna Nicole Smith‘s life contrasted moments of sheer joy with unbearable heartache.

In September 2006, the former Playboy model welcomed her daughter into the world. Just days later, her son Daniel – while visiting her and his new half-sister in hospital – died, aged just 20. The baby was named Dannielynn in his memory.

Five months later on 8 February, Anna Nicole Smith died the same way her son did, of an accidental overdose of prescription medication.

However, more than just a tragic coincidence, people close to Smith have suggested the mother and son’s deaths were closely linked.

Daniel was born in 1986, the product of Smith's first marriage to Billy Wayne Smith, who she wed in 1985 when the pair were 18 and 17 years old. This was back when Anna Nicole was still going by her given name, Vicky Lynn Marshall.

Smith's close relationship to her son has been spoken about by many, including her former partner, attorney and agent Howard K Stern.

In a People magazine interview published just weeks after her death, he described the pair's relationship.

"Anna and Daniel were inseparable. Daniel was without question the most important person in Anna’s life. From the time I met her, everything was for Daniel," he said.

"I would say that physically, she died last week, but in a lot of ways, emotionally she died when Daniel died."

LISTEN: Playboy founder Hugh Hefner bought a burial plot next to another famous cover star Marilyn Monroe, cementing him as a creep for eternity. (Post continues after audio.)



There's no doubt her son's death was a huge blow to the former reality TV star - like the loss of any child to a parent is. But her former doctor has recently suggested her grief may have been amplified by thoughts that she helped to cause it.