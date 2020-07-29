Angie Kent has called out the "pretend daters" on Bachelor in Paradise, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Oh. The Bachelorette's Angie Kent has called out the "pretend daters" on Bachelor in Paradise.

Angie Kent has spilled all the tea after last night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Angie called out the guys from her season of The Bachelorette, claiming they were only the show to get on Bachelor in Paradise.

"Me sitting here knowing that 98 per cent of the fellas from my season were cast and only there to get on Bachelor in Paradise," she captioned the video of her sipping wine.

"This season should have been renamed '98 per cent from Angie’s Season of The Bachelorette, in Paradise. Love that for me."

And it's not hard to see why she thinks that. Contestants Timm Hanly, Ciarran Stott, Jamie Doran, Jackson Garlick, Matt Whyatt, Alex McKay, Scot Fuller, and Niranga Amarasinghe are all from her season of The Bachelorette.

Angie went on to explain that she learnt some important lessons from her time on the show, particularly when it came to "pretend daters".

"I certainly gave it my all and learnt some swell little lessons about myself / dating / 'excellent pretend daters' / 'bro code' / 'manipulators' and most importantly LOVE... even if it wasn’t my forever love!"

Bachelor in Paradise continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

2. "This is not the news I wanted to post." Bachelor in Paradise's Jamie is planning to sue Network Ten.

Bachelor in Paradise's Jamie Doran has announced that he's planning on suing Warner Bros Television Production Australia and Network Ten.

Jamie shared the news in a statement posted on his Instagram earlier today.