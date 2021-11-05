The very strategic relaunch of Angelina Jolie.

A messed-up Hollywood brat who knows how to manipulate in her favour?

A holier-than-thou virtue signaller who makes us feel crappy about our average selves?

A woman scorned, hell-bent on revenge?

Or, do you see a living embodiment of how impossible it is for women to ever, ever be good enough?

After all, if a UN special envoy with 60 field missions under her belt isn't doing enough to leave the world better than she found it, who is?

But it's this complicated soup of pop-culture emotions that have all informed Angelina 7.0: The Relaunch.

You see, the problem with Angelina's intensely private, life-behind-the -high-walls integrity act, is that it stops anyone from getting to know her. And therefore leaves all of the public sympathy and enthusiasm hanging out there in the breeze.

Listen: The Spill hosts discuss Angelina Jolie's debut at the Eternals premiere. Post continues below.

So what does Angelina's current relaunch signal she wants us to think about her, as she re-emerges from exile:

1. She's FUN.

Hence, the party pictures. Eternals is a big ensemble movie. It's a (so far) poorly-reviewed Marvel mega-flick with a LOT of other famous people in it - Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, to name but a few. And Ange wants you to know that she's just a knock-about part of the crew. That she's capable of being one-of-the-guys. Sure, she looks a bit awkward, and would probably rather be be discussing peacekeeping in the Middle East. But she has a SQUAD now.

2. Her kids LOVE HER.

Of course they do. Angelina's mother earth act is clearly the real deal. If you have too much time on your hands and no integrity (cough) you will find scads of behind-the-scenes video of these recent Marvel premieres floating around the Internet that show the ease with which Jolie handles and hugs and loves her gaggle of gorgeously grown-up kids. She clucks over them and beams at them and lets them wear her hand-me-downs. She takes them as her date because there's no-one she'd rather be with. And all of this is excellent fodder for the custody battle over these kids that has been going on for FIVE YEARS now. Brad wants 50:50. Ange does not. She's been kicking his judges off the case, and insisting her kids' voices are not being heard. And look, let's just be clear, presumably Brad could take them all onto a red carpet too, as long as they'd be willing, and there's a carpet big enough for them all. But he doesn't, and is that because the risk of child-father side-eye being caught on camera is just too great?