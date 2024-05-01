Andy Lee’s proposal to Rebecca Harding was a nod to how they met.

Andy Lee has announced he is engaged to long-time girlfriend Rebecca Harding in the most recent episode of the Hamish & Andy podcast.

Speaking to co-host Hamish Blake, Andy shared details surrounding the proposal.

"I asked Bec to marry me on Sunday," he said during the episode which dropped at midnight on Thursday.

"Is it a bit quick? That's all I wanna ask," joked Hamish, before admitting that he and his wife Zoë Foster Blake already knew.

Andy Lee's song about Lily Allen.



Video via Fitzy & Wippa.

Rebecca was completely oblivious in the lead-up to the proposal, with Andy telling her they needed to visit their "new old house" to film before shots for social media.

The couple are currently undertaking a $5 million renovation project after purchasing a historic mansion in Melbourne's east.

Pretending to grab something out of the marble fireplace, Andy got down on one knee and held out a napkin, in a nod to the first time they met.