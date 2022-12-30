'Small d*ck energy.' Why everyone is talking about Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg.

It all started with a rogue tweet.

Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist who has only recently been allowed back onto Twitter, tagged Greta Thunberg in a tweet about his car collection on December 27.

Clearly looking to start an argument with the 19-year-old climate activist, he wrote: "Hello Greta Thunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start."

Then he requested her email address so he could send her the full list of of his car collections and their "respective enormous emissions".

Greta Thunberg took 24 hours to respond via Twitter but simply said: "Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at [email protected]."