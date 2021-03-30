"F*** I'm horny." Another week, another set of sexual misconduct allegations by politicians.

As anger over the treatment of women in Australian politics continues to rise, even more allegations of sexual misconduct against members of government have surfaced in the past few days.

On Tuesday, it was revealed Michael Johnsen offered to pay a sex worker $1000 to have sex with him in NSW Parliament House and sent the woman lewd sex messages during Question Time in 2019.

The allegations come after Federal MP Andrew Laming admitted to taking a photo up the skirt of a woman without her consent.

They are the latest in a string of accusations engulfing the Liberal Party, particularly in federal parliament, since former staffer Brittany Higgins said she was raped on the couch of a government minister's office in March 2019.

Here's what you need to know.

Michael Johnsen offered to pay a sex worker $1000 to have sex with him in NSW Parliament House. Image: Michael Johnsen.

"I'm in QT [Question Time] and f*** I'm horny and want you so bad — need you. I want you and can't wait to f*** you over and over again."