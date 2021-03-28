Everything you need to know about the allegations against Federal MP Dr Andrew Laming.

The following contains mention of suicidal ideation, which may be triggering for some readers.

Federal coalition MP Dr Andrew Laming once described himself as "Australia's most innovative user of social media in politics", and a decade ago even compiled a handbook guiding his colleagues on how to interact with voters on Twitter and Facebook.

But this week, the former eye surgeon's use — or misuse — of Facebook has seen him hauled before the Prime Minister and forced to issue a public apology.

Again.

Now, the Liberal MP has stepped down from all parliamentary roles and undergo counselling after allegedly harassing two prominent women from his electorate over several years.

Here's what you need to know.

What did Andrew Laming MP do?

On Wednesday, 9News aired allegations by two women in Dr Laming's Brisbane electorate that he harassed them via social media.

Alix Russo claimed that the Member for Bowman made untrue claims she had misappropriated funds at the community homeless charity where she worked.

"Reasonable question, what proportion of Night Ninjas donations go on Alix’s personal credit card and is her personal use separated?" Dr Laming commented on Facebook.

In another, "You can't be trusted with other people's money."

And: "You got nasty. Threatened self-harm. Unfortunately for you, I make the rules and you follow them."

Russo, who has firmly denied Dr Laming's claims, told 9News the accusation left her suicidal.

Another Bowman voter, Sheena Hewlett, alleged Dr Laming made a number of objectionable Facebook posts about her and her husband, a local councillor, in a campaign that has spanned several years.

She alleged that he requested her timetable from the school where she works and covertly took photographs of her in a public park which he published to social media.