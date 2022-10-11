The girls are getting back together.

This month, photos emerged of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis - in character and dressed as Carrie and Charlotte - filming the second season of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That... in New York City.

And all anyone can talk about is what they're wearing, obvs.

Much like the original series, fashion is just as integral as the plotline in AJLT, and these new images prove it.

From an $890 pigeon bag to full-on fuschia, here are all the outfits from season two so far.

The pigeon bag.

Just when we thought Carrie Bradshaw couldn't get any more creative with her accessories, she's proven us wrong.

In the first photos released from filming, SJP as Bradshaw is carrying a pigeon as a purse. An $890 USD pigeon purse, to be specific.

The clutch, by British designer JW Anderson, looks like exactly like the common grey bird but is made from 3D printed resin and opens via its wing.

#farshun.