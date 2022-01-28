"She wants to see everything." What it’s really like dressing SJP as Carrie Bradshaw.

Molly Rogers has been there through all the iconic fashion moments in Sex and the City.

The Dior newspaper-print dress, the Vivienne Westwood wedding gown, those blue Manolo Blahnik heels, and all the tulle.

The costume designer worked beside the legendary stylist Patricia Field on all six seasons of the original show and its two spin-off movies, and has now taken over Field's longtime tenure on the show's reboot And Just Like That...

Appearing on Mamamia's fashion podcast What Are You Wearing?, Molly shared exactly what goes into a day's work on the series, and detailed how she creates Carrie Bradshaw's looks alongside the ultimate style muse, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Watch the trailer for And Just Like That... Post continues below.



Video via HBO Max.

Molly's workday starts early, arriving on set at 7am.

"I like to be there when Sarah Jessica [Parker] is getting into hair and makeup, in case she has any questions about what she's wearing the whole day," Molly told co-hosts Tamara Davis and Deni Todorovič.

She watches the actors rehearse the scene for that day to make sure the clothes are going to work, and then it's into SJP's dressing room for final touch-ups before they film.

"You choose the necklace with her and then you walk to set with her, watch a couple [of] takes to make sure nothing is moving and everything is looking good," Molly said.