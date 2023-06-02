'Is Miranda regretting her decisions?' 5 things we learnt from the And Just Like That season 2 trailer.

Warning: This post includes spoilers for And Just Like That season one. Read at your own risk.

Be still, beating heart. Just three weeks out from the season return of And Just Like That, we've been treated to another trailer - and it's full of surprises.

The new teaser comes hot on the Manolo Blahnik heels of news Kim Cattrall will be reprising the role of Samantha Jones, despite vowing she'd never do so.

Sadly, it will only be a cameo appearance, but any Samantha is better than no Samantha in our eyes.

So let's pick up where season one left off for a moment. Carrie was widowed when husband Big died riding his Peleton. She, understandably, spent a lot of the series grieving and finding her feet as a single woman again, now in her 50s.

But in the final episode, we shared a passionate kiss with her podcast producer, Franklyn, leaving fans wondering if she might pursue that romance in season two.

Meanwhile, Miranda split from hubby Steve to embark on a romance with non-binary comedian Che Diaz. As for Charlotte, she was still happily married to Harry, but struggling with the revelation that her youngest daughter Rose, no longer identifies as a girl.