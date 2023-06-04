Warning: For those who haven't yet seen And Just Like That... season one, this post includes spoilers. Read at your own risk.

The new And Just Like That... trailer has arrived. And we have some thoughts.

Season two of And Just Like That... is on its way, set to premiere on June 22 on BINGE. We have been told Kim Cattrall will be reprising her role as the Samantha Jones for a cameo this coming season, the news warming the coldest of hearts.

In the new trailer out this week though, we received even more juicy intel about what to expect, including a few Easter eggs and blasts from the past.

Watch: And Just Like That Season 2 Official Trailer. Post continues below.



Video via HBO Max.

For the love of God, no more bird fascinators.

We're all for fashion and self-expression with what you choose to wear. But why oh why must Carrie's idea of fashion constantly involve a dead bird on her head?

In season one of And Just Like That... Carrie wore a pink and black bird headpiece during a scene with Big.

Now in season two, the dreaded bird hat from the first Sex and the City movie is back. You definitely remember it — the blue one she wore with the Vivienne Westwood wedding dress. And in case you were wondering, the bird was in fact taxidermy.