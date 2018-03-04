Amy Schumer sent Jennifer Lawrence the best (brutal) note after her breakup.

Let’s all take a moment to appreciate the glorious thing that is Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence’s friendship.

While doing the publicity rounds for her new movie, Red Sparrow, Lawrence dropped by Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens, to throw back some rosé and share some very Jennifer Lawrence-esque stories.

One such story was about the time her mate Amy Schumer tried to console her after her breakup with Mother! director, Darren Aronofsky.

“When Darren and I first broke up, I told her and I was really sad,” the 27-year-old explained on the show.

“The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’ I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.'”

Yep, classic Schumer.

Lawrence also updated fans on the status of the movie she’s currently working on with Schumer. She said they had a table read around just two weeks ago and they’re currently in the market for director so they can start filming.

We honestly can’t bloody wait.