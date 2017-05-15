Jennifer Lawrence's new movie poster will guarantee you never sleep again.

It’s fine. We never wanted to sleep again anyway.

The promotional poster for Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie mother! has just been released and can someone fetch us some garlic and three thousand gallons of holy water, please.

The 26-year-old actress will star opposite Javier Bardem, Kristin Wiig and Michelle Pfeiffer in the upcoming psychological thriller, and we are terrified, but also counting down to its October release date.

In the poster, Lawrence is holding a bloody red heart that she has just ripped out of her own chest. Which is fine. THAT'S FINE.