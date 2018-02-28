Amy Schumer's wedding vows included a rather X-rated promise, of course.

Two weeks ago, Amy Schumer announced she’d secretly married chef Chris Fischer.

And while she shared some intimate snaps of her big day with her 6.5 million Instagram followers (including a pretty awesome shot of her bestie Jennifer Lawrence grooving on the dance floor), the ever-hungry celebrity loving world is desperate for MORE details.

Thankfully, the 36-year-old shared some insight into what exactly went down during the big day during an interview with her friend Nikki Glaser on her SiriusXM show, You Up.

Including the vows that – for those who know Amy and her humour – should really come as no surprise.

Watch Amy Schumer share her thoughts on her marriage to Chris Fisher in the video below.

“Mine sucked!” she said when asked about her words she exchanged with Chris during the ceremony.

“I thought mine were good, I wrote mine in like, 20 minutes. I was crying when I wrote them, but his blew me out of the water so hard.

“In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t.’ And his were like, heckling me too. All his stories about me that were supposed to be endearing were about me screaming at him.”