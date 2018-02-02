Amy Schumer addresses the sexual misconduct allegations against her friend Aziz Ansari.

Comedian Amy Schumer and fellow comedian Aziz Ansari are friends.

They toured together in August 2015, both headlining the Oddball Comedy and Curiosity Festival. And, in October the same year, they spent a weekend relaxing alongside actors Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in Atlanta, Georgia. There were social media videos of pranks and drinking and walking a dog around town.

But, after 34-year-old Ansari was accused by an anonymous 23-year-old Brooklyn photographer of sexual misconduct last month, those who follow the pair have been waiting for Schumer’s response.

Schumer, 36, is a fierce feminist who has spoken publicly about being raped herself.

How was she going to reconcile the Ansari in that Babe.net article – someone who allegedly did not listen when his date asked to slow down – with Ansari the comedian? The feminist funny guy we all know – and Schumer knows best?

The account of Ansari’s alleged behaviour was divisive, some calling the incident “bad sex”, others “sexual assault”.

Now, Schumer says she’s not going to defend her friend against the allegations.

“[Aziz has] been my friend, and I really feel for the woman,” she told Katie Couric’s namesake podcast, which dropped today, Los Angeles Times reports.

“I identify with all the women in these situations. Even if it’s my friend, I don’t go, ‘Oh, but he’s a good guy’. I think, ‘What would it feel like to have been her?'”

She says the broader conversation should move past rape. That there are many cases where a woman feels like she has to have sex with a man because it would be too uncomfortable to say ‘no’. And oh, we’ve all been there.