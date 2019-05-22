Amy Schumer has broken the sacred rule of new motherhood: Only your baby matters.

There was an apology dressed up in a joke on Instagram today.
And inside that were a myriad of little pointed truths about modern motherhood.
Because today Amy Schumer posted a particularly modern kind of mum-mea-culpa to her socials. The image showed her sitting on a hotel bed, pumping milk, looking extremely tired.
Here it is:
It was the photo that had to come after the one that preceded it 12 hours earlier – Schumer in a nice dress, onstage, mic in hand. Doing her job. Her caption was “I’m back!”, a reference to the fact that she gave birth, 15 days ago, to a son called Gene.
Here’s that one:
Top Comments
How about caring less about what others are doing or thinking and concentrating on what is right for you. AND definitely don’t compare yourself with famous people on IG who have vastly different job roles and resources. You do you!
I would kill to be able to get a job and go back to work, I would have done it at 2 weeks if I was employed yet!
Some just aren't born to be stay at home parents, I'm lucky to be married to someone who loves being a stay at home Dad.
People would never question a Dad returning to work after 2 weeks
She only went back to work for a couple of hours. She's not exactly back full time.
To be fair, stand up comics only spend a few hours in the spotlight at a time. Their "full time" isn't just the time spent on stage - you also have to consider the promotion, writing, practise, behind-scenes stuff too.