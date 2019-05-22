Amy Schumer has broken the sacred rule of new motherhood: Only your baby matters.

The way that the accepted narrative plays out is that women with babies only work because they have to. And many, many do have to. In America, in particular, where maternity benefits are rare as hen's teeth and the average time out of the workforce after childbirth is 12 weeks, women have to back to business at a discombobulating speed. Here in Australia, the majority of millennial mothers say that if they could afford to stay home for longer, they would. But they can't.

If a woman is privileged enough not to have to work, then the perceived wisdom is that she won't.

Being a mum is your new career - "the best job in the world" - and your KPIs involve gazing lovingly at your infant, sacrificing yourself to their every need daily, never sleeping and certainly not getting paid.

For some women, that's the genuine epiphany of parenthood. They never knew that would satisfy them, fill them up, and it does.

For others, they still want to do one of the major things that connects them to self - their job.

And if you can do that, like Amy Schumer can bloody well do that, then we should be celebrating it. Because one of the biggest struggles women have when they become a mum is the loss of self.

"I don't feel like me any more," is the mantra of the woman whose body has been taken over by a tiny other, and whose multi-layered life seems to have been resized to four walls and a feeding schedule.

Isolation is an enormous factor in post-natal depression. Pressure and comparison are others.

So we need at least a million different public models of how to be a mother, because there are at least a million ways to do it. And we're loosening the binds every day.

Imagine a world where the likes of Amy Schumer didn't feel the need to post to the "Mummy shamers", to prove that yes, she was still breastfeeding, yes, she is knackered and struggling too. Yes, she is one of us.

Imagine a world where the new mum crying on the couch wasn't being told to hustle, and the mum who wants to get back to the office and talk to some grown-ups is allowed to say that to her mothers' group without judgement.

A world where the priority is the mother's mental health and self-sacrifice isn't the measure of your maternal worth.

That world would smash Amy Schumer's comedy set on her best day.

If you had all the choice in the world, how much maternity leave would you take/have taken?