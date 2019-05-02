The Melbourne parents who lost a mobile phone full of memories of their terminally ill daughter, Amiyah, have been targeted by a second hoax.

When Jay and Dee Windross initially lost their phone, they made a public plea to find it, and were allegedly tricked by a woman demanding $1000 for its safe return.

Now, a fake GoFundMe page has been discovered, which is attempting to scam kind strangers into handing over cash.

“Someone is now trying to scam money from the very generous people who plan on pledging their earnings in memory of Amiyah,” Jay wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“I honestly can’t believe the nerve of some people?? Seriously had enough of this!!!”

11-month-old Amiyah died last Wednesday, and in her final days, her distraught mother was exchanging text messages with a woman named Siti Nurhidayah Kamal who claimed to be in possession of the family’s Samsung Galaxy S8.

It was taken from a bathroom at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne on April 20. Dee accidently left it behind in a toilet cubicle when she washed her hands.

When she realised less than a minute later, it was gone – along with hundreds of photos of the couple’s little girl.

“Our daughter is currently deteriorating in ICU and is in her last days with us and this phone holds all our memories of her,” Jay wrote on Facebook at the time.

He added the phone “Means more than money to us. This is worth life to us”, and offered a cash reward for its return.