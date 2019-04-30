The woman who blackmailed grieving Melbourne parents over stolen phone has been jailed.

— With AAP.

A woman will spend the next two months in custody after being accused of blackmailing the Melbourne parents of a dying baby over their stolen phone.

Siti Nurhidayah Kamal, 24, is charged with blackmail after Jay and Dee Windross alleged she tried to get them to pay $1000 for the return of their phone, which contained the couple’s only photos of their terminally ill 11-month-old daugher, Amiyah.

Police allege the woman sent the couple a series of text messages claiming that she had their mobile phone as they spent their last moments with their daughter in hospital.

“While trying to spend every emotional minute with Amiyah and giving her all of my attention, I’m also responding to someone claiming to have our phone with all the memories of her,” Amiyah’s mother wrote on Facebook at the time.

Kamal was charged just two days after Amiyah died, last Wednesday.

The 11-month-old had been battling an undiagnosed neurological condition since birth.