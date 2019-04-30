-With AAP.

1. Couple who lost phone with photos of their dying baby were allegedly blackmailed.

An Uber Eats delivery cyclist allegedly blackmailed a couple who lost a mobile phone filled with photos of their dying baby girl.

After the couple lost the phone, their terminally ill 11-month-old, Amiyah Windross, died after fighting an undiagnosed neurological issue from birth.

Just days earlier, her parents Jay and Dee Windross, appealed for public help to track down a stolen phone containing irreplaceable photos of her.

Dee accidentally left the Samsung Galaxy S8 with a purple phone cover behind in a toilet cubicle while she washed her hands in a bathroom at Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon.

When she realised and went back for the phone less than a minute later, it was gone, along with hundreds of photos of Amiyah who was in her last days.

On Sunday, Jay wrote that while he and his wife spent their final moments with Amiyah, he received a text message from someone claiming to have Dee’s phone.

The person said they would return the phone after $1000 was deposited into their bank account.

"While trying to spend every emotional minute with Amiyah and giving her all of my attention, I'm also responding to someone claiming to have our phone with all the memories of her."

The couple later discovered it was a hoax.

Police have charged 24-year-old Siti Nurhidayah Kamal with one count of blackmail. She appeared in Ringwood Magistrates Court on Monday where she was denied bail.

The court heard Kamal and her husband, who both work as Uber Eats delivery cyclists and have two young children in Malaysia, have been struggling to get by, financially.