– With AAP

1. Baby girl dies after parents plead for return of stolen phone full of photos of her.

A terminally ill 11-month-old Melbourne baby has died just days after her parents pleaded for public help to return a stolen mobile phone full of photos of their daughter.

Jay Windross, the father of baby Amiyah Windross, shared the news of Amiyah’s death “with utter sadness” in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

“Amiyah’s last hours were spent peacefully and calmly, cuddling in Mummy’s and Daddy’s arms – which is what she loved most,” he wrote.

“Amiyah battled hard and fought an undiagnosed neurological issue from the day she was born. Her strength, her courage, and her unrelenting fight was on display from her first breath, all the way till her last.

“She held on and fought every minute to stay cuddling with her Mummy and Daddy for as long as she could and we can’t begin to describe how brave and courageous she was.

“As incredibly empty as we are feeling right now, we are relieved that Amiyah is no longer in any more pain or distress.”



He said that although their time with Amiyah was short, she had taught them so much in her 11 months and made them stronger and more courageous than they ever thought they could be.

“We will never stop thinking about you and those chubby cheeks,” Jay wrote to his daughter. “That infectious big toothy smile that you would show us when we cuddled with you will stay in our minds forever.

“We know that you were made up of a bit of Mummy and a bit of Daddy, so you will always have us with you where ever you go. No matter what, you will forever be in our hearts and we are so proud of you.”

Amiyah’s death comes days after her parents appealed for public help to track down a stolen phone containing irreplaceable photos of her.

Dee accidentally left the Samsung Galaxy S8 with a purple phone cover behind in a toilet cubicle while she washed her hands in a bathroom at Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon.

When she realised and went back for the phone less than a minute later, it was gone, along with hundreds of photos of Amiyah who was in her last days.

Speaking to 7News, Windross explained his daughter has spent 200 days of her 11 month life in hospital as an undiagnosed baby, meaning doctors haven’t yet been able to find a diagnosis for her multiple health conditions, but she deteriorated over the Easter long weekend.

Over the weekend Windross said they would “gladly offer a cash reward for the phone, no questions asked, no grudge held,” and would make the transaction “amicably and without intervention of the police.”

The couple are urging anyone who might have information of the phone’s whereabouts to anonymously drop the phone off to reception at Monash Children’s Hospital or any information desk at Chadstone Shopping Centre.

2. Joe Biden announces 2020 President run.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has formally joined the crowded Democratic presidential contest, betting his working-class appeal and ties to Barack Obama’s presidency will help him overcome questions about his place in today’s increasingly liberal Democratic Party.