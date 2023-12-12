After 13 years out of the spotlight, Amanda Bynes is ready to talk.

Amanda Bynes had a difficult decade in the spotlight.

The child actor starred in Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show and several other film and TV projects before retiring from acting after Easy A in 2010. From there, Bynes went on a downward spiral that tragically played out in front of the entire world on social media and through the tabloids.

But a little more than 13 years later, life is looking lighter for the actor, who has announced her next big project: a podcast.

Bynes announced her retirement from acting after Easy A premiered, tweeting: "Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem.

"If I don't love something anymore, I stop doing it... I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you've heard it here first — I've retired."

She later told Paper Magazine her decision to step back from the spotlight ultimately came down to insecurity.

"I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie and I didn’t like my performance," Bynes explained in 2018.

"I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she continued. "I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason, it really started to affect me... I was convinced that I should never be on camera again and I officially retired on Twitter, which was, you know, also stupid."

Amanda Bynes in Hairspray. Image: Getty.