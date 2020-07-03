From Mara Wilson to Amanda Bynes: 7 child stars who quit Hollywood after enormous success.

We often look back at child stars with a sense of nostalgia and wonderment.

They were the kids who kept us entertained on rainy weekends and long, hot school holidays. They taught us about friendship, love, and grief, and triumphing over adversity.

The characters they played in our favourite movies and TV shows will always hold a special place in our imaginations, long after the actors grow up and move on with their lives.

While some child stars continue to work in the entertainment business, many simply choose to walk away and live normal lives. ﻿

Video via HBO.

Here, we delve into the lives of just seven of the celebrities who retired from Hollywood after reaching stardom as a child, and unpack their reasons why.

Mara Wilson.

Mara Wilson was just six when she starred as the title character in the beloved children's film, Matilda.

The talented child star also appeared in Mrs Doubtfire, Miracle on 34th Street and Thomas the Magic Railroad, racking up nine roles in her short but impressive acting career.

Mara quit acting at 13 and later became a successful author and journalist.