The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday February 18.

Dylan Alcott wins his seventh Australian Open singles title.

The irrepressible Dylan Alcott has won his seventh Australian Open quad singles title, with the world No.1 celebrating a 6-1 6-0 victory over Dutchman Sam Schroder.

Asked about his next big aim, the 30-year-old is desperate to shoot for gold at a rearranged Paralympic Games in Tokyo this year.

"Well, I call the Olympic Games the crappy warm ups for the Paralympic Games, right?" smiled Alcott.

"Once, every four years people with disability are the stars.

"People say, 'why not have the Paralympics and Olympics combined?'

"I'm like, 'when Usain Bolt was running, I fully appreciate everyone will watch him and not me. But guess what? When I'm on, we're the stars, right?'

"That's why I love the Paralympics. For two weeks, it's the big show."

The win came two days after he and Heath Davidson wrapped up the quad doubles title for the fourth straight year.

For a crowd pleaser like Alcott, having no fans was frustrating as he looks to wrap up his career in the not to distant future.

"No crowds, bit of a weird day. I was like, I think I have to do one more AO. But I might hit that last ball at the Paralympics and be like, 'I'm done'," he mused.

"It's a cliche but you know when you know. I know I'm getting close."

Prince Philip admitted to hospital in UK.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband, has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure with an ailment that is not coronavirus-related.