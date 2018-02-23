Allison Janney met Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs, and things got weird.

Chances are Allison Janney won’t be getting an invite to the royal wedding in May…

The 58-year-old I, Tonya star was leaving the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday night when she bumped into Prince William and Kate Middleton, and apparently treated them like friends she hadn’t seen in years.

Allison said she broke practically every royal protocol when she met the pair after a long night of partying.

Appearing on The Late Late Show on Wednesday, Allison told host James Corden, 39, she was standing outside on the street, barefoot with her heels in her hands, when the couple emerged from the Royal Albert Hall.

And while she definitely sounds like our kind of girl, Allison was left feeling a little embarrassed by how the whole encounter went down.

“I told her that I was in bare feet, and I told her that she should take her shoes off ’cause she’s pregnant, and it was an awkward moment,” she confessed, as reported by Glamour.

“[Kate] was in her heels and pregnant, so I felt like a bit of a wimp that I was there in my bare feet.”