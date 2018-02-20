With her subtle BAFTAs dig, Salma Hayek may have just unearthed 2018's Casey Affleck.

As Hollywood’s glittering facade began to crumble in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, Salma Hayek was one of the louder voices of the #MeToo movement.

The 51-year-old actress described in detail, in an essay for the New York Times, how the disgraced film producer allegedly sexually harassed her, threatened to kill her and forced her to film a lesbian sex scene.

“For years, he was my monster… I don’t think he hated anything more than the word ‘no’,” she wrote.

Since then, Hayek has been a fierce advocate for Time’s Up, a cause started by the entertainment industry to fight sexual abuse.

And her appearance at the BAFTAs in London yesterday was no different.

So much so, Hayek used the few minutes she had on stage presenting the Best Actor award to speak up for women.

Watch Salma Hayek throw shade at men at the BAFTAs in the video below.

Video by BBC

“In this very important and historical year for women, I am here on this legendary stage to celebrate… men,” she said, perfectly straight-faced.

After the nominees were announced, Hayek – who was dressed in black to support Time’s Up – was supposed to go onto name the winner.

Instead, she chucked us a bit of a curveball.

“Frances McDormand,” she said.

Sorry, what?

“Nah, just kidding. The BAFTA goes to Gary Oldman,” she finished.