These are the most likely baby names for Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child.

Babies born in 2018 are most likely to be named Emma, Charlotte, Sadie, Finn, Jack or Atticus, if a list released way back in November is to be believed.
But despite the apparent boom in popularity for these names, and the anxious wait parents face to discover if their child will be one of four ‘Emmas’ on the first day of kindergarten, there’s only one baby’s name we really care about this year.
(Well, when it comes to celebrity babies, that is.)
And that’s royal baby number three, who will be arriving (presumably by horse and carriage and wearing a teeny tiny crown or tiara) in just a matter of months.