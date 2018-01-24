These are the most likely baby names for Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child.

All eyes (and ears) are on the Duke and Duchess when it comes to the name of their third child, who will be the sibling of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

It seems the bookies have already decided, though, and we have to say the options are... rather boring.

Considering the royal rule of repeating names every hundred years or so, baby number three is bound to be given a moniker we've all heard before.

"It's very hard to see a Princess Chardonnay or a Prince Wayne," Jessica Bridge, from Ladbrokes Betting Agency in the UK, told Newshub this week.

Currently, the odds are in the favour of Alice, if it's a girl, or Albert if the baby is a boy.

You may remember (although, you're forgiven if you don't because two years is actually quite a bit of time) that Alice was also a top bet for the couple's second child.

Before deciding on Charlotte, many believed the second royal baby might also be named Victoria, Elizabeth or Diana, after Prince William's late mother.

In fact, Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, so the bookies weren't entirely wrong. That really only leaves Alice and Victoria as viable options for the couple's (still to be confirmed) daughter.