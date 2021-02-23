The 5 most disturbing revelations from the chilling new Allen v. Farrow documentary.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.

This post contains depictions of sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers.

The story of Mia Farrow, Woody Allen, and the allegations that he sexually abused their adopted daughter Dylan Farrow have played out in the media for decades.

But now new Foxtel documentary series Allen v. Farrow has managed to extensively deep dive into aspects of the story that have never before been shared in the public domain.

Effectively, painting a chilling picture of what happened in the homes of former Hollywood power couple Mia Farrow and Woody Allen when it came to their children.

Allen v. Farrow filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy said that in preparation to make the documentary they gained access to 60 boxes of case files that had been stored in a lawyer’s office since the 1990s.

The four-part documentary also includes extensive home video footage by Mia Farrow and others from the era, including the unseen videos that Mia shot of Dylan recounting her alleged abuse at the hands of Woody Allen.

Throughout the documentary, Woody Allen’s perspective on events is presented via his audiobook narration of his 2020 memoir Apropos of Nothing.

Woody Allen did not take part in the series, but in a statement obtained by Variety, he and his wife Soon-Yi Previn, the adopted daughter of his former partner Mia Farrow, labelled the series as “a shoddy hit piece”.

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth," the statement reads. "Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days 'to respond'. Of course, they declined to do so."

"In 1992 Woody Allen was accused of sexually abusing the 7-year-old daughter he shared with partner Mia Farrow." Image: Getty. In August of 1992 Mia Farrow first heard Dylan’s allegation that she had been sexually assaulted by Woody Allen in the attic of Mia’s Connecticut home. An investigation into the incident was then launched.